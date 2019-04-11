Event Calendar | April 12-13, 2019
TODAY
Zombie Prom The Musical
7:00-9:00 p.m. Lee Williams High School 400 Grand Ave.
Drive-In Movie Night
7:15-9:15 p.m. Southside Park, 1001 Buchanan St. 928-757-7919.
SATURDAY
Law Enforcement Torch Run For Special Olympics
9 a.m.-1 p.m. Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St.
Zombie Prom - The Musical
7:00-9:00 p.m. Lee Williams High School 400 Grand Ave.
Day in the Park
9 a.m.-1 p.m. Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St. 928-263-3288.
Mohave Community
Orchestra Spring Concert
3 p.m. Kingman High School, 4182 N. Bank St. 928-753-3902.
