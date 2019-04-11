OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 11
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Finzer Mahoney Duo performing at Kingman Center for the Arts Saturday

The Finzer Mahoney Duo is scheduled to perform in Kingman Saturday, April 13 at the Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St. (Photo courtesy of The Finzer Mahoney Duo)

The Finzer Mahoney Duo is scheduled to perform in Kingman Saturday, April 13 at the Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St. (Photo courtesy of The Finzer Mahoney Duo)

Originally Published: April 11, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Center for the Arts is excited to present The Finzer Mahoney Duo, performing at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at the Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St.

Sherry Finzer, a Phoenix-based flutist is performing with her growing collection of low flutes, which include the concert C, alto, bass and contrabass flutes, along with her classical and world background to create a deeply haunting, beautifully enchanting and uniquely memorable sound.

Darin Mahoney, the guitarist and other half of the duo is utilizing several guitars including his handmade koa wood and cedar guitar, and contributes his blend of country and bluegrass to the performance.

“We are very proud and excited to present this extremely talented and unique duo to the Kingman audience for the very first time,” said Kristina Michelson, executive director for Kingman Center for the Arts in a press release.

At the end of their performances most audience members comment on their performance and talent.

The duo has toured together throughout the southwest and has performed at various venues, including the Musical Instrument Museum, Desert Botanical Gardens, Green Valley Performing Arts Center, The Listening Room, Tlaquepaque in Sedona and many more.

The duos first recording, “Transformation,” received Album of the Year from One World Music in the United Kingdom. Their second, “Trialogue,” with seven-time Grammy nominee Will Clipman, won Best Acoustic Album from Zone Music Reporter, the Top 100 chart for New Age, Ambient and World music.

Their music can be heard on the C.A.R.E. Channel in hundreds of hospitals around the world, the Sirius XM Spa Channel, U.S. and international airlines, and hundreds of radio stations around the globe.

Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at the door or online at bealestreettheater.com.

Information provided by Kingman Center for the Arts

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Classical pianist tickles the ivories in Kingman Saturday
Musical duo Galaxy to play final Sounds of Kingman park concert
Dance all night to stride jazz
Event Calendar | November 9-11, 2018
Music coming your way on a downtown stage

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
12
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News