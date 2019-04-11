Free tutoring available in reading, math, and ESL
KINGMAN – Kingman Area Literacy Program is offering free tutoring in reading and math (all grade level and ages), English as a Second Language, test preparation for GED certification or comparable testing program, and in passing driving tests.
If you know of someone – a friend or relative, child or adult, who could use help in any of these areas, please tell them about KALP, and ask them to call Chris Meisenheimer, director of the Kingman Program, to sign up for help from KALP’S volunteer tutors.
Sessions are scheduled weekly at the library, Mohave Community College, or other locations handy to the student and the tutor. KALP provides all study materials used.
KALP services are available to all residents of Kingman and the surrounding area with no charge to the student for any tutor’s time, materials, or the facility.
For more information, call Chris Meisenheimer at 928-757-4616 about beginning KALP tutoring services.
Information provided by Kingman Area Literacy Program
