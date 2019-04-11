Get out and enjoy 'A Day in the Park'

A day in the park can be a peaceful, fun, relaxing and great way to stay fit. Parks offer many opportunities for families to get together and for a walk around the park, and children can run around and play on the playground equipment. Families can enjoy a game of basketball, soccer or softball. The opportunities are endless.

The Healthy Living in Kingman Committee, which is organized through the Community Health Improvement Plan, is putting on an event called “A Day in the Park” on Saturday for the public.

Linda Williams, KRMC pharmacist and committee member, said the event came to light to bring people outdoors to the hiking trials, walking paths, gyms and other physical activities.

“The goal was we wanted to have some type of giant, big event and cast a wide net,” Williams said.

Attendees for the event will have to fill out a quick survey where people can identify what sort of physical activities they like to do. After filling out the surveys, participants receive a raffle ticket.

“From that survey we can identify, ‘oh maybe more people are interested in walking’ and create communities within communities,” Williams said. “And let people form these organic relationships.”

Through these relationships, people living in common areas in town can get together to go on walks, yoga or some sort of activity to keep them moving.

Jeannie Bowen, a committee member and Mohave County Department of Public Health special programs analyst, said the event will bring community resources to one location for the public to see what resources are available to them.

Cat Trobaugh and Maegan Burns from Western Arizona Council of Governments are some of the members apart of the committee putting together the event.

“First, we joined because it is a wonderful thing for the community involved, and it helps with getting that crucial information for the CHIP,” Trobaugh said. “Second, it aligns with the wellness programs that WACOG is promoting through the various health and wellness programs WACOG offers.”

WACOG staff will help set up for the event and have a booth with information on the programs they offer. They will also have Ed Kunze, WACOG Tai Chi instructor, providing demonstrations for the public.

Participants during the event will include Better Life Nutrition Coaching, Diet Center, Holistic Healers, Kingman Fire Department, Kingman Regional Medical Center, Mohave Mental Health, Sonoran Prevention Works, True North Yoga, and many more community organizations.

“This is not your typical health fair. This is going to be a different event,” Williams said.

Vendor booths will be set up around Centennial Park’s walking path to encourage attendees to walk and visit each vendor. At each booth or tent, walkers will have the opportunity to collect raffle tickets to turn in at the end of the event for the chance to win a prize.

There will be live activity demonstrations every half hour such as yoga, POUND, which combines cardio, conditioning and strength training with yoga and Pilates all while using lightly weighted drumsticks, Zumba and martial arts. Kingman Fire Department is providing hands-free CPR education training.

A Day in the Park is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St. The event is free.