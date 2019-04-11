OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 11
Weather  60.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Heated discussion ensues between fairgrounds association, Cerbat Motosports

The meeting of the Mohave County Fair Association board of directors had to relocate to a larger building Wednesday, as advocates for Cerbat Motosports and BMX events showed up in force to have their voices heard. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

The meeting of the Mohave County Fair Association board of directors had to relocate to a larger building Wednesday, as advocates for Cerbat Motosports and BMX events showed up in force to have their voices heard. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: April 11, 2019 12:09 p.m.

KINGMAN – A circus showed up at the Mohave County Fair Association board meeting Wednesday night as the association butted heads with advocates of Cerbat Motosports about the new lease of the fairgrounds between the association and the county.

At the heart of the discussion, which at times was more argumentative than anything else, were changes to the fair association’s lease with the county, which is now only for one year per a vote of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. One major component of discussion was insurance for motocross events.

In the past, the fairgrounds provided insurance for Cerbat Motosports and its events. However, it will no longer do so as its insurance no longer covers motosports or BMX events.

That issue was quashed later in the meeting, as Joe Weber, owner of Cerbat Motosports, said he has already reached out to insurance providers.

The more pressing issue dealt with what is going to happen to the equipment Cerbat has at the fairgrounds, equipment that Cerbat Motosports brought to the venue and maintains.

“Them asking us to pull out of here is not right,” Weber said. “They’re not asking us to leave, we can still run events here, the problem is we have to move all the concrete blocks out … then move them all back in. You’re talking way too much work.”

He later added, “If I’m forced to move all the concrete blocks out, I am forced to move our buildings out, I am done here.”

Correspondence sent from fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods to the motocross group said it had 30 days to remove its property from the Mohave County Fairgrounds. Woods told The Daily Miner on Thursday that the email resulted from him misreading information within the lease.

Responding to Weber’s statement was MCFA Chairwoman Ramona Auld. She said the property is an events venue and that the association no longer has an extended lease with the county.

“The county no longer allows us to have that sort of lease, and it’s their right, it’s their property, it’s their business,” she said. “We were given the option to sign the new lease, which the county took care of with their county attorney’s office, and they revisited the landlord-tenant issue.”

Part of the stipulations within that lease, she said, is that the fair association cannot sublease property. She also did what she could to address the allegation that the fair association is trying to remove events for children and families.

“We want the kids here, we want BMX here, but we’re just an event center,” Auld said. “And what you’re not told is we have no control over leasing the property.”

Auld, and the fair association board seemed to agree, that they were not supportive of that 30 day window. In fact, the whole issue may be moot as there was some talk that the equipment could stay with the stipulation that everything be ready to move within 30 days of the county taking over control of the fairgrounds in the event that should happen.

“I told Joe that I’m not holding to that 30 day email,” Auld said.

The Mohave County Fairgrounds Association will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. April 29 to discuss the issues with representatives of Cerbat Motosports and perhaps BMX. No vote or additional detailed discussion could take place Wednesday, as the matter was addressed only during public comment and was not on the agenda.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mohave County Fairgrounds' lease under scrutiny
BMX track just 1 project eyed for fairgrounds
Mud Mayhem coming to town on Saturday
Rodeo, motorsports backers at odds over fairgrounds
No more monster trucks at the Mohave County Fairground's grandstand arena

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
12
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News