Homeless veterans’ issues at the forefront of Republican meeting

KINGMAN – Homeless veterans were the main topic of concern during the Wednesday, April 10 Mohave Republican Forum meeting.

Pat Farrell, from Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, spoke about a veteran housing project coming to Kingman later this year, and Mohave County Assessor Jeanne Kentch pledged to continue to fight for an exemption from property taxes for veterans.

Farrell estimated there are currently about 70 homeless veterans on the streets of Kingman. Adams Construction & Management, a company that has completed similar veteran projects in the past, is currently trying to get Arizona state tax credits for 48 veteran vouchers. The company is optimistic and hopes to get the credits around June.

“Our job is to provide veterans with help,” Farrell said. “And this project would really help to take many of them off the streets.”

The initiative has the firm support of Mayor Jen Miles, who was present at the meeting and spoke on behalf of homeless veterans.

“Pat’s group is instrumental in this effort,” she said, praising both the work of JAVC and the county’s housing department. She reminded everyone the new housing community will have a full-time, on-site manager and easy access to a nearby Veterans Administration clinic.



Assessor Kentch assured the gathering that she will continue her effort to bring property tax exemptions to Arizona veterans. She said that in the past she tried to work on this bill with Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers. Currently, she is working with Arizona State Senator J.D. Mesnard on a modified version of the bill to introduce it again in 2020.

“This version is cheaper,” Kentch said. “A couple of millions dollars for the whole state. It’s for in-service veterans only, those who got disabled during an actual military service. That’s a good start.”