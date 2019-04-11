OFFERS
Horoscopes | April 12, 2019

Originally Published: April 11, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Birthdays: Saoirse Ronan, 25; Claire Danes, 40; Jennifer Morrison, 40; Ed O’Neill, 73.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make financial changes. Once you start to clear out what you no longer need, you’ll have more time and money to do the things you enjoy most.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Visit a friend or attend a reunion. Positive change is within reach if you are prepared to initiate your next move.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Think twice before you offer to help someone. Consider the likelihood of what you do actually making a difference and whether your time would be better spent focusing on learning and implementing what you discover to help you advance.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Negotiate on your own behalf. Make a move based on the way you feel and the direction you see yourself heading.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Socialize with colleagues or someone who can help you raise your profile or position. Don’t trust anyone who is competing with you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Playtime will do you good. A change of attitude will lead to an interesting alternative to your normal routine.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): It’s time for you to make a change that will place you in a less stressful environment. Emotional tactics will be used as a means to manipulate you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Making travel plans, socializing and sharing creative ideas with someone you love will lead to positive changes to your lifestyle. Personal improvements should be a priority, along with sticking to a budget.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put your heart and soul into self-improvement. Someone will lead you astray or take advantage of you if you are gullible.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Connect with someone you have enjoyed spending time with in the past. What you discover will help you initiate a positive change to the way you live or where.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Emotional matters should be handled with care. Make physical changes at home.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Give-and-take will result in better relationships with the people you live or work alongside. Much can be accomplished as long as you make realistic plans.

