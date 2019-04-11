Kingman sailor serving aboard US aircraft carrier
Originally Published: April 11, 2019 7:28 p.m.
ATLANTIC OCEAN – Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Hunter Kennon, from Kingman dials in a fire pump in the machinery repair shop aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is underway conducting flight deck certification during the basic phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Neo B. Greene III)
Most Read
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Water in Lake Mead is at safe level for recreational use
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office releases details into capture of Dolan Springs shooting suspect
- Body recovered after another Grand Canyon visitor dies
- Obituary
- Mohave 911
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Taskforce seeks information on intentional dumpster fire
- Obituary
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
12
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*