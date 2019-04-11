OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 11
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman sailor serving aboard US aircraft carrier

Originally Published: April 11, 2019 7:28 p.m.

ATLANTIC OCEAN – Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Hunter Kennon, from Kingman dials in a fire pump in the machinery repair shop aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Ike is underway conducting flight deck certification during the basic phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Neo B. Greene III)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Military: Steven Demorelle
Military: Michael D. Shelton and William Shelton
Kingman native serves aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt
Military: Michael D. Shelton and William Shelton
Anniversary: George and Linda Gibson

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
12
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News