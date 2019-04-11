OFFERS
Laughlin River Regatta canceled

Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: April 11, 2019 12:04 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Laughlin River Regatta has been canceled for 2019.

Las Vegas-based Golden Entertainment, which bought the Colorado Belle and Edgewater casinos in a $190 million deal earlier this year, sent a letter to Mohave County announcing the end of the popular Colorado River tube float.

The event was scheduled for Aug. 10.

The Laughlin River Regatta, which has attracted up to 30,000 people, returned last year after a two-year absence. Critics of the event, including the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe, complained about bad behavior and litter. In 2016, Bullhead City Police arrested five people during the event.

Because of the complaints, it was shut down in 2016. It returned in 2018 after Marnell Gaming, the former owner of Edgewater and the Colorado Belle casinos, agreed to dedicate staff and money for river cleanup after the event.

