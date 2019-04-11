Law enforcement running to raise money for Special Olympics
KINGMAN - This Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, The GEO Group at Arizona State Prison-Kingman, Arizona Department of Public Safety, and Kingman Police Department will join forces to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Arizona with a 1K walk and 5K run (must register to participate), raffle prizes (donated by The GEO Group-Kingman and local businesses), food, games, and K-9 demonstrations.
This event begins at Centennial Park in the large parking lot on Burbank Street. Mohave County Department of Public Health will also be hosting their Day in the Park event at the same time in other areas of Centennial Park.
Throughout the course of the Torch Run, participants collect contributions from individuals and businesses, asking to help raise support for incredible Special Olympics athletes.
One hundred percent of all money raised during the torch runs goes directly to support Special Olympics athletes in Arizona and their supporting programs.
Information taken from www.specialolympicsarizona.org
