Obituary Notice | Carol L. Mclean
Originally Published: April 11, 2019 5:41 p.m.
Carol L. Mclean, of Kingman, Arizona, was born in Los Angeles, California on Aug. 16, 1928 and passed away on Dec. 24, 2018 at the age of 90.
