Prep Track: Toms propels Vols to 1st at Lee Williams Multi

KINGMAN – Christion Martinez found himself in two close battles Wednesday during the Lee Williams Multi. And it was only fitting they were against teammate and friend Kameron Toms.

While Toms was victorious in both races, Martinez knows the two wouldn’t be as successful without the other.

“We push each other to the best of our abilities,” Martinez said. “Some races he wins, some races I win. It depends on how the day is going and how we’re both feeling. But we help each other – we give each other tips on our form, block starts and finishes.”

That bond was apparent following the 100-meter dash as the two sat in the infield grass and recovered after a close finish. Toms won the event with an 11.53, while Martinez was second at 11.79.

“It’s always a challenge with Christion – always,” Toms said. “It’s great though. He had a great start, but I had stronger finish. It was a great race with him.”

The duo didn’t disappoint in their next battle either. Toms was first in the 200 at 23.28 and Martinez followed in second at 23.83.

Toms wasn’t done yet though as the sophomore joined Kaiona Bautista, Chris Marcus and Zack Tempert to win the 4x100 relay (45.99) and also finished first in the 4x400 along with A.J. Herrera, Cayden Robles and Marcus.

Those top finishes were just a few highlights for the Vols as they notched 10 first-place finishes to run away with the meet title at 205 points. Mohave was second with 93 points, followed by Kingman in fifth and Kingman Academy in seventh.

Lee Williams’ Cayden Robles won the 800 at 2:10.32, while Kingman Academy’s Connor Alleman was fourth.

Vols freshman Elijah Davis ran an 11.42.29 to narrowly take first in the 3,200 over Kingman’s Christian Yazzie (11.42.45).

Lee Williams’ Taylor West, Davis, Robles and Herrera won the 4x800 relay at 9:10.24, while Kristopher Ashton was first in the shot put at 42-feet, 4-inches.

Meanwhile, Vols senior Enzo Marino won the 300 hurdles at 42.00 and battled to a close second in the 100 hurdles against Kingman’s Jamal Cash who won with a 15.36.

“I don’t think I would be where I am – this fast – if I didn’t have Jamal to race against,” Marino said. “It’s always great to have some really good competition. And he just makes me want to push harder and just do better in every race we go against each other.”

It was only Marino’s fourth race back from offseason knee surgery, but Cash isn’t letting his past victories over Marino go to his head.

“It’s not that I’m confident, it’s that I know I’m progressing,” Cash said. “My mindset is somebody is better than me so I have to work harder than them. I work hard and just go as hard as I can every time.”

Cash proved that to be true as the senior won the long jump (19-feet, 2.5-inches) and finished sixth in the 400 (55.35) and 11th in the 200 at 25.19.

Meanwhile, Diego Narvarte rounded out Lee Williams’ top finishes as the senior took first in the high jump at 6-feet, 1-inch.

He and Parker’s Cody Weathersby cleared the height, but Narvarte was victorious due to misses.

However, Narvarte was extremely close to winning it outright but just missed clearing the bar.

“It was so close, but I’m not upset about that,” Narvarte said. “I’ve been struggling with my high jump for almost four years. It’s been rough. I’ve been working hard and I’m really happy with how I ended at 6-feet, 1-inch – a PR from my left side.”

Lady Vols hold off Lake Havasu for 1st

Photo Gallery Lee Williams Multi - April 10, 2019 The Lady Vols narrowly won a meet title Wednesday at the Lee Williams Multi as they scored 200 points, while Lake Havasu was second (197), Kingman Academy was fourth and Kingman was seventh. The Vols were also first as they scored 205 points , followed by Lake Havasu in second (93), Kingman in fifth and Kingman Academy in seventh. Photos by Beau Bearden.

It was as close a finish as the Lee Williams High School girls track and field team could ask for Wednesday.

The Lady Vols notched seven first-place finishes to rack up 200 points for a meet title, while Lake Havasu was close behind with 197 points.

Darleen Bland won the 400 at 1:02.86, while Kingman’s Tatum Radar finished second at 1:06.66.

Meanwhile, Lee Williams’ Alexis Hecker narrowly bested her sister Alize Hecker for first in the 800. Alexis ran a 2:48.31, while Alize finished in 2:48.33.

Lady Vols senior Lillian Rapp won the 110 hurdles in 17.08 and also added a fourth-place finish in the 300 hurdles at 56.60.

Rapp then joined Bland, Sadie Serrano and Valerie Young for a top finish in the 4x100 at 54.07.

Bland, Brooke Lander and the Hecker sisters took first in the 4x400 relay at 4:25.44, while Shayla Mayberry and Hallie Powell joined the Heckers to win the 4x800 with an 11:20.08.

Serrano rounded out the top Lady Vols performers as the senior leaped 15-feet, 5-inches to win the long jump.

Kingman Academy’s Dasia Heidorf helped the Lady Tigers rack up points as they finished fourth.

The senior won the 200 with a 28.16 to outdo Serrano – who finished second at 29.04 – and added a third-place finish in the 100 at 13.33.

But the most impressive mark came in an event that Heidorf just recently started competing in – the long jump.

She leaped a personal record 14 feet, 1.5 inches to take first in the prelims and that mark held up for third place in the finals.

“I was really excited because I didn’t think I was ever going to make it to 14 feet,” Heidorf said. “I didn’t think I was going to do well, but I did.”

Heidorf isn’t stopping now though as she has her sights set high for the Route 66 Invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday at KHS.

“I’m shooting for 15 feet Saturday,” Heidorf said.