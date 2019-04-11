OFFERS
Rants and Raves | April 12, 2019

Originally Published: April 11, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Release the Mueller report: Thank you, Rick. The Mueller Report belongs to the American people. Release the Report. Also, let's see Trump's income taxes and business dealings and let the American people decide if he is right or wrong for America.

Medicare scam: Sadly it is the people who rely on Medicare who are the victims. Like HUD and Access, it is those who run these programs who are the thieves. When fraud is spoken of, remember who is doing it.

NACFD trial: Is there anyone that stupid in Kingman who will believe $1,300 dollars is a bribe and not an honest mistake. Cannot believe this farce is happening. Good luck to the former chief.

Fool us twice, shame on us: Conservative, Republican fiscal responsibility. A perpetual myth.

Gosar, Arizona's US House delagation put forth bill for liason at VA health center: Typical "conservative" move. Put layers and layers of more political appointees where they are not needed.

Thank you, KRMC: Always great to see nice things posted about KRMC. We residents of Mohave County a more than fortunate to have KRMC.

2020: Socialist America or Trump's America: America is a capitalist/socialist country anyway. Why do we need a Trump dictatorship? Again Pat, your ultra-right prejudices are on display again.

KAA apology: KAA should apologize to us citizens. Millions in land sales occurred prior to 2007. Yet, I read no KAA general ledger was located for earlier than 2007! How does KAA lose the general ledger? Cannot audit records that mysteriously disappeared.

