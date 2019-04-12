Jury finds former NACFD chief guilty of conflict of interest

KINGMAN – Following four days of trial, the jury deliberated for less than an hour Friday before bringing back a guilty verdict for former Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District Chief Wayne Eder.

The case focused on a $1,300 fire engine repair at a shop owned by former board member Vic Riccardi, who was on the board at the time of the alleged crimes. Eder was found guilty of conflict of interest in taking the engine to Riccardi’s shop for repairs without first taking the matter to the NACFD board.

The jury also found that Eder’s conflict of interest count was “intentional,” according to prosecuting attorney James Schoppmann. Eder was initially charged with misuse of public funds in addition to the conflict of interest charge, but the former was dismissed by the court on Wednesday.

Eder’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 10.