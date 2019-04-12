Jury finds former NACFD chief guilty of conflict of interest
KINGMAN – Following four days of trial, the jury deliberated for less than an hour Friday before bringing back a guilty verdict for former Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District Chief Wayne Eder.
The case focused on a $1,300 fire engine repair at a shop owned by former board member Vic Riccardi, who was on the board at the time of the alleged crimes. Eder was found guilty of conflict of interest in taking the engine to Riccardi’s shop for repairs without first taking the matter to the NACFD board.
The jury also found that Eder’s conflict of interest count was “intentional,” according to prosecuting attorney James Schoppmann. Eder was initially charged with misuse of public funds in addition to the conflict of interest charge, but the former was dismissed by the court on Wednesday.
Eder’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 10.
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Water in Lake Mead is at safe level for recreational use
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office releases details into capture of Dolan Springs shooting suspect
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Defendant threatens Mohave County judge with death
- El Niño predicted to linger through summer, but what does that mean for Arizona?
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Obituary
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
12
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
WED
17
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
17
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*