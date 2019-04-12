MCSO deputies use their muscle to free car
Have shovel, will travel
ARIZONA STRIP – When the location and road conditions kept tow companies from helping a stranded out-of-state motorist, Mohave County Sheriff deputies came through in a pinch.
On Thursday, April 1 at approximately noon, MCSO’s Communication Center received a call of a stuck vehicle.
The female reporting party advised she was following directions on her GPS when her vehicle became stuck on a dirt road. She was a tourist from New York.
After dispatch was informed there wouldn’t be a tow company going to the scene, deputies responded and used shovels to dig her vehicle out of the sand, constructed a rock pathway in the sand, and were able to get her vehicle back to a paved road.
Information provided by MCSO
