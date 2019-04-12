OFFERS
Mohave County Most Wanted | April 10, 2019

Originally Published: April 12, 2019 11:48 a.m.

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

photo

Trina Leigh Armijo

Trina Leigh Armijo

DOB: 06/30/1988 White Female 5-0 130 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Offense: Dangerous drug – poss/use, Class 4 Felony; theft of means of transport, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 04/10/2019

photo

Keith Austin Hanaoka

Keith Austin Hanaoka

DOB: 06/11/1997 White Male 6-0 160 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 04/03/2019

photo

Travis Duane Moore

Travis Duane Moore

DOB: 08/25/1975 Black Male 6-4 185 pounds

Eyes: Green Hair: Black

Offense: Aggravated assault, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 04/03/2019

The following individuals have been apprehended:

photo

Sara Elizabeth Bitzer

Sara Elizabeth Bitzer

Offense: Theft of means of transportation, Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 03/11/2019 Capture: 03/27/2019

photo

Martin Lee Christensen

Martin Lee Christensen

Offense: Trafficking in stolen property, Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 12/27/2018 Capture: 04/06/2019

photo

George Michael Marquez

George Michael Marquez

Offense: Theft of means of transport x2, Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 01/18/2018 Capture: 04/05/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department

