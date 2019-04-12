Mohave County Most Wanted | April 10, 2019
As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Trina Leigh Armijo
DOB: 06/30/1988 White Female 5-0 130 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Black
Offense: Dangerous drug – poss/use, Class 4 Felony; theft of means of transport, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 04/10/2019
Keith Austin Hanaoka
DOB: 06/11/1997 White Male 6-0 160 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 04/03/2019
Travis Duane Moore
DOB: 08/25/1975 Black Male 6-4 185 pounds
Eyes: Green Hair: Black
Offense: Aggravated assault, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 04/03/2019
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Sara Elizabeth Bitzer
Offense: Theft of means of transportation, Class 3 Felony
Warrant: 03/11/2019 Capture: 03/27/2019
Martin Lee Christensen
Offense: Trafficking in stolen property, Class 3 Felony
Warrant: 12/27/2018 Capture: 04/06/2019
George Michael Marquez
Offense: Theft of means of transport x2, Class 3 Felony
Warrant: 01/18/2018 Capture: 04/05/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
