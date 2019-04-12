New tuition, fees at Arizona's state public universities
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona Board of Regents has approved new tuition and fees at the state's public universities for the 2019-20 year, including an average 2.8 percent increase for resident undergraduate students under a new structure at Arizona State University in Phoenix.
The board said Thursday that students currently enrolled in the tuition guarantee program at the University of Arizona in Tucson will see no increase. There will be a 1.8 percent increase in tuition and mandatory fees for new undergraduate resident students there.
Most continuing Arizona resident undergraduate students on the tuition pledge guarantee program at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff will see no increase, but new undergraduate resident students will pay 2.9 percent more in in tuition and mandatory fees.
Additional details on tuition and fees are available here.
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Water in Lake Mead is at safe level for recreational use
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office releases details into capture of Dolan Springs shooting suspect
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Defendant threatens Mohave County judge with death
- El Niño predicted to linger through summer, but what does that mean for Arizona?
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Obituary
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
12
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
WED
17
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
17
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*