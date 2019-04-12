STOLEN CREDIT CARD
KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance with a stolen credit card.
On Thursday, April 11, deputies received a call from a male subject claiming he lost his wallet.
The victim attempted to cancel his credit cards, however, before that was completed, he noticed his card had already been used at a liquor store in the 3000 block of Northern Avenue.
“As far as I know, that was the only transaction that was made,” said Anita Mortensen, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Specialist.
The male subject in this photo is suspected of using the credit card.
If you have any information on the identity of this male subject, please call the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 and reference #19-013361 or call our toll free number at 1-800-522-4312.
Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
