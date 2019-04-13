OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, April 13
Weather  65.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

16 accidents recorded on Lake Havasu Avenue since start of road construction

According to Lake Havasu City Police records, there were 16 vehicle accidents that occurred in the areas under construction on Lake Havasu Ave from Swanson to Mesquite in 2019. (Today’s News-Herald photo)

According to Lake Havasu City Police records, there were 16 vehicle accidents that occurred in the areas under construction on Lake Havasu Ave from Swanson to Mesquite in 2019. (Today’s News-Herald photo)

Scott Shindledecker, For the Daily Miner
Originally Published: April 13, 2019 7:18 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Roadwork at three intersections on Lake Havasu Avenue in the Havasu City have caused headaches, accidents and delays for drivers.

Friday morning, another accident occurred at the intersection of Havasu and Swanson avenues when a Peterbilt tractor trailer collided with a Volkswagen Golf.

Bob Drew, of Las Vegas, was making a gas delivery to a nearby station. He was on Swanson as he approached the intersection. He was in the middle lane and attempted to make a left turn onto Havasu.

“I was in the middle lane because there wasn’t enough room to be in the turn lane. The car tried to cut inside me. I had my signal on.”

The vehicle he hit, the Golf, was driven by Erik Edward Helland.

“I couldn’t really see what he (Drew) was doing at the time, but it turned out he was turning left, too,” Helland said.

The semi, as it was turning, caused some damage to passenger side fender and destroyed the sideview mirror. No one was hurt, but both drivers were clearly exasperated by what had occurred.

“I thought it would have been good if someone had been there to help me get through the intersection,” Drew said.

According to City Police records, there were 16 vehicle accidents that occurred in the areas under construction on Lake Havasu Ave from Swanson to Mesquite in 2019.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Work at county's busiest intersection nears end
Medians on Stockton Hill Road installed for safety
Distracted drivers complicate Stockton Hill traffic
String of accidents slows traffic on Stockton
Havasu man convicted on attempted molestation charge

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
17
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
17
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News