Arizona Senate rejects bill allowing loaded guns at schools
PHOENIX (AP) – The Arizona Senate voted down legislation that would have allowed adults to leave loaded guns in their cars on school grounds.
Arizona already allows unloaded weapons in vehicles in school parking lots. Senators voted 15-14 Thursday not to expand that right to loaded firearms.
House Republicans approved the measure in a party-line vote last month. Supporters say it would reduce the risk of accidental shootings from parents loading and unloading their firearms. Opponents say the bill would make schools less safe. They say Arizona law should seek to reduce the number of guns on campuses.
The legislation is sponsored by Gilbert Republican Warren Petersen. It could be revived later in the legislative session if supporters can convince at least one senator to switch his or her vote.
