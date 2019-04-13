OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, April 13
Weather  65.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona Senate rejects bill allowing loaded guns at schools

The Arizona Senate voted down legislation that would have allowed adults to leave loaded guns in their cars on school grounds. It could be revived later in the legislative session if supporters can convince at least one senator to switch his or her vote. (Daily Miner file photo)

The Arizona Senate voted down legislation that would have allowed adults to leave loaded guns in their cars on school grounds. It could be revived later in the legislative session if supporters can convince at least one senator to switch his or her vote. (Daily Miner file photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 13, 2019 7:15 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) – The Arizona Senate voted down legislation that would have allowed adults to leave loaded guns in their cars on school grounds.

Arizona already allows unloaded weapons in vehicles in school parking lots. Senators voted 15-14 Thursday not to expand that right to loaded firearms.

House Republicans approved the measure in a party-line vote last month. Supporters say it would reduce the risk of accidental shootings from parents loading and unloading their firearms. Opponents say the bill would make schools less safe. They say Arizona law should seek to reduce the number of guns on campuses.

The legislation is sponsored by Gilbert Republican Warren Petersen. It could be revived later in the legislative session if supporters can convince at least one senator to switch his or her vote.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cobb leads vote to allow loaded weapons on school campuses
High schoolers could keep loaded weapons in vehicles parked on campus with new bill
Miner Editorial | Allowing loaded weapons in vehicles parked on school campuses conforms to common sense
Gun rights bills move forward in state Congress
Arizona GOP lawmakers want armed teachers in school safety plan

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
17
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
17
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News