Cerbat Motorsports advocates to discuss fairgrounds lease, problems at Board of Supervisors meeting

KINGMAN – Here’s a review of the most important issues to be discussed at the 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 15 regular meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors at 700 W. Beale St.

The Fairgrounds are again at the midst of a controversy. The new lease between the Mohave County Fair Association and the county resulted in some perceived inconveniences for Cerbat Motosports, who apparently will not be able to keep their equipment there anymore. Fairgrounds manager Tim Woods posted on Facebook that lease tenants would have to remove their equipment between events, but that was cleared up at Wednesday’s fair association meeting.

Advocates for Cerbat Motosports and other lease tenants are expected to show up at the meeting and familiarize the supervisors with the problem during Call to the Public.

One of the biggest challenges Mohave County faces next year is the 2020 Census. The board will go over a special presentation and set up a committee responsible for the count.

The supervisors will sit as the Board of Directors of the Mohave County Television Improvement District, attempting to identify future goals and objectives, request a mission statement to be written, as well as setting policy for adding additional channels to the existing system. At the present time, there are differences between board members when it comes to the future direction of TV in the county.

There are three health-related issues on the agenda regarding immunization services, Health Start program and Arizona Prescription Drug Overdose.

“Nothing to be concerned about,” said Public Health Director Denise Burley. “The state changed how it does its procurement. It’s a matter of different names and numbers of the programs, that’s it.”

Public Works Director Steven Latoski will request a few roads to be accepted into the Mohave County Road System.

Supervisor Buster Johnson from District 3 will bring back, as promised, the issue of a work truck requested by the fairgrounds. This time, the vehicle and its price is expected to be approved.



The board will is also expected to authorize a public waiver of the $10 fee per vehicle at Hualapai Mountain Park from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, June 1 for the purpose of promoting the National Trails Day.