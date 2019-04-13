Church volunteers donate blankets to White Cliffs Senior Living residents

KINGMAN – A volunteer provides a hand to those who may need an extra hand or two. Recently, members of Champion Church Kingman donated a number of blankets to the Living Waters Hospice patients at White Cliffs Senior Living.

Nancy Atkeson, pastor of the caring ministry at Champion Church Kingman, started the warm initiative because her father was in hospice care under Living Waters Hospice, and she saw something similar on Facebook.

“It would be fun to knit in church and donate it to a charity,” she said.

Atkeson contacted Living Waters to see if that would be OK and the hospice center thought it was a great idea.

Pastor Mike Herdt allowed the ladies to knit during church as long as they were able to recall what the sermon was about.

This is not the first time the ladies have donated blankets and have been doing so for three months. Together the ladies have probably donated about 30 blankets.

Bobbi Prestia, Living Waters Hospice volunteer coordinator, said it’s really exciting to see the residents have something to call their own.

A total of 15 blankets were donated to the residents and about 10 volunteers helped out.

“It’s so exciting and means so much,” Prestia said. “We’re really grateful and appreciative.”