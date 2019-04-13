OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, April 14
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Church volunteers donate blankets to White Cliffs Senior Living residents

Volunteers from the Champion Church Kingman delivered knitted and crochet blankets for the residents at White Cliffs Senior Living Center on Wednesday, April 11. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Volunteers from the Champion Church Kingman delivered knitted and crochet blankets for the residents at White Cliffs Senior Living Center on Wednesday, April 11. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: April 13, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – A volunteer provides a hand to those who may need an extra hand or two. Recently, members of Champion Church Kingman donated a number of blankets to the Living Waters Hospice patients at White Cliffs Senior Living.

Nancy Atkeson, pastor of the caring ministry at Champion Church Kingman, started the warm initiative because her father was in hospice care under Living Waters Hospice, and she saw something similar on Facebook.

“It would be fun to knit in church and donate it to a charity,” she said.

Atkeson contacted Living Waters to see if that would be OK and the hospice center thought it was a great idea.

Pastor Mike Herdt allowed the ladies to knit during church as long as they were able to recall what the sermon was about.

This is not the first time the ladies have donated blankets and have been doing so for three months. Together the ladies have probably donated about 30 blankets.

Bobbi Prestia, Living Waters Hospice volunteer coordinator, said it’s really exciting to see the residents have something to call their own.

A total of 15 blankets were donated to the residents and about 10 volunteers helped out.

“It’s so exciting and means so much,” Prestia said. “We’re really grateful and appreciative.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Following the Golden Rule in Golden Valley
Sewing group needs help from community to continue helping community
Big hearts work to warm chilly nights
Hospice delivers holiday feast
Snugs and Hugs: women crocheting for the community, one scarf at a time

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
17
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
17
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
19
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News