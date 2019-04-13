OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, April 13
Weather  65.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Homemade ‘ultralight’ aircraft crashes in Yavapai County; pilot recovering

An “ultralight” aircraft built by a Dewey man and his son crashed in Paulden, injuring the sole occupant, Thursday afternoon, April 11. (Today’s News-Herald photo)

An “ultralight” aircraft built by a Dewey man and his son crashed in Paulden, injuring the sole occupant, Thursday afternoon, April 11. (Today’s News-Herald photo)

Originally Published: April 13, 2019 7:20 p.m.

PAULDEN – The pilot of a small aircraft was found conscious with broken bones after his homemade “ultralight” crashed in Paulden Thursday afternoon, April 11.

A report of the crash came from a motorist driving on Highway 89 at about 2:30 p.m., according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO). Responding YCSO deputies quickly found the wreckage in the field some distance behind the Paulden Fire Station.

The pilot, 51-year-old Kenneth Seebeck of Florida, was the sole occupant of the aircraft. He was stabilized and airlifted by medical helicopter to the Flagstaff Medical Center. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, YCSO reported.

Also at the scene was Kenneth’s father, 80-year-old George Seebeck of Dewey. George told deputies that he and his son had built the aircraft, which he described as being a homemade “ultralight.” He said that he and his son had hauled the aircraft to the open area off Highway 89 for its first flight since being completed. He said that the airplane went down within a minute or so after taking off.

The exact cause of the crash has yet to be determined, YCSO reported.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

One killed in plane crash north of Prescott Airport
2 deaths, 1 remarkable ‘landing’ - update on trio of plane crashes in past 12 months
Downed plane found; two dead
YCSO volunteer rescues dog attached to moving semi-truck
Cold Case Solved: Cottonwood man in 2013 arson of city property indicted

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
17
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
17
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News