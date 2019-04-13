Homemade ‘ultralight’ aircraft crashes in Yavapai County; pilot recovering
PAULDEN – The pilot of a small aircraft was found conscious with broken bones after his homemade “ultralight” crashed in Paulden Thursday afternoon, April 11.
A report of the crash came from a motorist driving on Highway 89 at about 2:30 p.m., according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO). Responding YCSO deputies quickly found the wreckage in the field some distance behind the Paulden Fire Station.
The pilot, 51-year-old Kenneth Seebeck of Florida, was the sole occupant of the aircraft. He was stabilized and airlifted by medical helicopter to the Flagstaff Medical Center. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, YCSO reported.
Also at the scene was Kenneth’s father, 80-year-old George Seebeck of Dewey. George told deputies that he and his son had built the aircraft, which he described as being a homemade “ultralight.” He said that he and his son had hauled the aircraft to the open area off Highway 89 for its first flight since being completed. He said that the airplane went down within a minute or so after taking off.
The exact cause of the crash has yet to be determined, YCSO reported.
