Horoscopes | April 14, 2019

Originally Published: April 13, 2019 7:21 p.m.

Birthdays: Abigail Breslin, 23; Sarah Michelle Gellar, 42; Adrien Brody, 46; Brad Garrett, 59.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Network, socialize and put your energy into letting go of the past so you can move forward without excess baggage. It’s time to try something new.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stay focused on what you can do to improve your life, your health and your financial future. A practical approach to the way you handle others will push you in the right direction.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stick to people who are trying to accomplish similar goals. You will gain insight on how best to move forward.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Spend less time analyzing and more time enjoying the company of someone you love. Happiness is your responsibility and can only be achieved if you follow your heart.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Emotions will swell if you let what others do affect you. Do what’s best for yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stick to the people you know and trust in order to avoid being used or put in an awkward position. Personal improvements should be your priorities, not trying to change others.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t lose sight of your goals, regardless of what others are doing. If someone tries to dump responsibilities in your lap, push back and make it clear what you are willing to do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Go about your business and do your own thing. Surround yourself with people who share your interests and concerns.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Too much of anything will be your downfall. Having high standards and not sharing your personal information or passwords are recommended.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The past will provide pertinent insight. Recap your wins and losses as well as incidents that took place involving people you still associate with.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An interesting offer will grab your attention. Before you commit, make sure you aren’t being given an exaggerated point of view.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your involvement in a group effort will lead to new connections and interesting concepts. Flesh out any problems you foresee before you incorporate new ideas into your everyday routine.

