Letter | The American Flag
Just wanted to commend you on the article about the American Flag.
About 60 years ago, I attended my cousin's funeral. He was buried with full military honors in a section of a cemetery in Elmira, New York that was filled with white crosses. Anyone who has never had this experience has no idea how respected the flag is especially since it has seen so much disrespect lately.
A postscript to your article would be a favorite saying of mine: "No one can fully understand the meaning of the flag until they've been handed a folded one."
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Defendant threatens Mohave County judge with death
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office releases details into capture of Dolan Springs shooting suspect
- El Niño predicted to linger through summer, but what does that mean for Arizona?
- New Physician Assistant, born and raised in Kingman
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- Obituary
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
17
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
17
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
19
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*