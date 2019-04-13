Letter | The American Flag

Just wanted to commend you on the article about the American Flag.



About 60 years ago, I attended my cousin's funeral. He was buried with full military honors in a section of a cemetery in Elmira, New York that was filled with white crosses. Anyone who has never had this experience has no idea how respected the flag is especially since it has seen so much disrespect lately.



A postscript to your article would be a favorite saying of mine: "No one can fully understand the meaning of the flag until they've been handed a folded one."