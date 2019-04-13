OFFERS
Sat, April 13
Weather  65.0° weather icon
Man killed in Grand Canyon fall was from Santa Rosa, Calif.

Authorities say a man who died April 3 in a fall over the edge of the Grand Canyon while alone at the national park was from Santa Rosa, California. (National Park Service Photo)

Authorities say a man who died April 3 in a fall over the edge of the Grand Canyon while alone at the national park was from Santa Rosa, California. (National Park Service Photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 13, 2019 7:19 p.m.

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) – Authorities say a man who died April 3 in a fall over the edge of the Grand Canyon while alone at the national park was from Santa Rosa, California.

Park officials said in a brief statement the man who fell over the canyon rim east of Yavapai Geology Museum was identified as 67-year-old Michael Obritsch.

Park officials previously said the body was recovered from 400 feet below the rim.

Contact
