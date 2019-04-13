Obituary | Merle L. Myers Sr.
Merle L. Myers Sr., long-time resident of Kingman, passed away Dec. 25, 2018 at the age of 88. He was born Jan. 18, 1930 to James and Francis Myers in Portland, Oregon. After his service as a radar-man for the U.S. Navy, Merle moved to Orange County, California where he met his wife, Sharon. He worked in positions operating heavy equipment, which led to his affiliation with the Operating Engineers Union. Merle is survived by his sons; James, Merle Jr., David Myers and Lynn Peterson, daughter; Christi Myers, and six grandchildren.
Merle will forever be remembered as a loving husband and a hardworking man who always provided for his family. He will truly be missed.
