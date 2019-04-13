Obituary Notice | Michael M. Lucek
Originally Published: April 13, 2019 7:27 p.m.
Michael M. Lucek, 33, passed away April 7, 2019 in Winslow, Arizona. Michael was born October 10, 1985 in Huachuca City, Arizona. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at Winslow Funeral Home, 1505 W. 3rd St., Winslow, Arizona.
Most Read
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Defendant threatens Mohave County judge with death
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office releases details into capture of Dolan Springs shooting suspect
- El Niño predicted to linger through summer, but what does that mean for Arizona?
- New Physician Assistant, born and raised in Kingman
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- Obituary
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: