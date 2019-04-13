Obituary | Sharon K. Myers
Mrs. Sharon K. Myers, long-time resident of Kingman, Arizona, passed away Dec. 16, 2017 at the age of 79. Sharon was born in Oletha, Kansas to Delbert Leroy Kelley and Etta Maude Kelley. She moved to Orange County, California where she met and married the love of her life, Merle Myers. The family then moved to Kingman where they spent the last 30 years of their lives. Sharon worked as an airline stewardess, but her priority was always caring for her family. Sharon is survived by sons; James S. Myers, Merle L. Myers Jr., and David A. Myers, along with six grandchildren.
Sharon will forever be remembered as a devoted wife and loving mother whose presence will truly be missed.
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Defendant threatens Mohave County judge with death
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office releases details into capture of Dolan Springs shooting suspect
- El Niño predicted to linger through summer, but what does that mean for Arizona?
- New Physician Assistant, born and raised in Kingman
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- Obituary
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: