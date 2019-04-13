OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, April 14
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Sharon K. Myers

Sharon K. Myers

Sharon K. Myers

Originally Published: April 13, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Mrs. Sharon K. Myers, long-time resident of Kingman, Arizona, passed away Dec. 16, 2017 at the age of 79. Sharon was born in Oletha, Kansas to Delbert Leroy Kelley and Etta Maude Kelley. She moved to Orange County, California where she met and married the love of her life, Merle Myers. The family then moved to Kingman where they spent the last 30 years of their lives. Sharon worked as an airline stewardess, but her priority was always caring for her family. Sharon is survived by sons; James S. Myers, Merle L. Myers Jr., and David A. Myers, along with six grandchildren.

Sharon will forever be remembered as a devoted wife and loving mother whose presence will truly be missed.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary | Merle L. Myers Sr.
Obituary | Roger Allen Van Hook
Obituary | Bill Mount
Obituary: Gwendolyn Charmaine Meggs
Obituary | Mary Cochran

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News