Obituary | Sharon K. Myers

Mrs. Sharon K. Myers, long-time resident of Kingman, Arizona, passed away Dec. 16, 2017 at the age of 79. Sharon was born in Oletha, Kansas to Delbert Leroy Kelley and Etta Maude Kelley. She moved to Orange County, California where she met and married the love of her life, Merle Myers. The family then moved to Kingman where they spent the last 30 years of their lives. Sharon worked as an airline stewardess, but her priority was always caring for her family. Sharon is survived by sons; James S. Myers, Merle L. Myers Jr., and David A. Myers, along with six grandchildren.

Sharon will forever be remembered as a devoted wife and loving mother whose presence will truly be missed.