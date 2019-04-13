Obituary | William Harvey Kidd Jr.

William Harvey Kidd Jr. passed away March 25, 2019 in Hemet, California but was a Kingman resident for over 40 years. William lived a long rewarding life from serving in the U.S. Navy as a POW/VDT of the Korean War to working for Coca-Cola as a machine mechanic. Mr. Kidd invested in the 100 slot machine for the cigarette machine back in the late ‘50s-’60s. He was a Shriner and Mason for about 20 years. He played many roles in both organizations.

In the Masons he was always there during “Cloth-A-Child,” and every Christmas “Bill” would dress up like Santa Claus with a natural white beard for the kid’s enjoyment. His nickname was “Billy the Kidd” with that fitting his witty sarcastic personality. Mr. Kidd was full of heart, laughter and a smile. William H. Kidd Jr. is survived by his daughters; Cindy Kidd and Bonnie Kidd Smith, son; William H. Kidd III, eight grandkids; Ron and Michelle Bombardier, Christopher Till, Savannah Smith, Mac and Alex Kidd, Lori Gore and Zachary Kidd. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren; Ronnie, John, Donny, Michael and Destiny Bombardier, Riley Till and six great-great-grandchildren.