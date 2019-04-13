OFFERS
Prep Roundup: Tigers rally late to knock off Northwest Christian

Kingman Academy’s Isaac Bridges, right, celebrates with Ryan Hurley after striking out the final batter in a 5-3 win over Northwest Christian Friday at Southside Park. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: April 13, 2019 4:46 p.m.

KINGMAN – One day after its five-game winning streak came to a halt, the Kingman Academy High School baseball team proved it can quickly turn the page with a 5-3 victory over No. 7 ranked Northwest Christian Friday afternoon at Southside Park.

“I think we kind of took (Thursday) night off and then we were kind of doing the same thing in the first couple of innings (Friday),” Tigers sophomore Isaac Bridges said. “We kind of picked it up when we got a couple of those bunts in. We scored some runs and came back.”

Academy found itself in a 3-0 hole entering the bottom of the fifth inning, but turned that deficit into a two-run lead thanks to timely hitting – including a number of bunts.

Braden Judd began the rally with a base knock and Bridges singled home the first run to get the Tigers on the board.

Academy plated its next run on an error and Joe Sanfilippo knotted the score with a bunt single.

Wyatt Hall stepped up to the plate and loaded the bases with another bunt.

An error and a groundout were all the Tigers needed after that to take the lead for good.

Wyatt Hall picked up the win on the mound after yielding two earned runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and two walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Bridges entered in relief and struck out two while allowing two hits.

Judd led the Tigers with two base knocks, including a double, while Bridger Bodily, Ryan Hurley, Bridges and Sanfilippo each drove in a run.

“Northwest Christian put up a fight, they’re a good team,” Bridges said. “I’ll give it to them – they had some good hits. They can play.”

But Academy proved it can play too, as the victory gave it sole possession of first place in the 3A West Region.

The Tigers are a game ahead of Kingman (5-2) and two games ahead of the Crusaders (4-3) and Wickenburg (4-3).

No. 15 ranked Academy (10-6, 6-2 3A West Region) welcomes 28th-ranked Wickenburg (7-8, 4-3) to Southside Park at 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Golf

photo

Jake Scott shot a 2-over par 38 at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course as Academy took first with a 35-over 179. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

At Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, the Kingman Academy High School picked up another win at home as Jake Scott shot a 2-over par 38 to take first place.

Lance Stutzman followed in second (8-over 44), while Ethan Fancher was third (11-over 47), Ashlee Steed in fourth (14-over 50) and Amanda Villeso in sixth.

The Tigers shot a 35-over 179 as a team to outdo River Valley, who finished second with an 89-over 233.

Academy is back in action Monday on the road at Parker.

Baseball

Lee Williams 11, Kingman 1

At KHS, it was a tough outing for the Bulldogs Friday afternoon as the Vols made the short trek across town and cruised to an 11-1 victory.

Justin Talk provided the fireworks for Lee Williams as his two-run single in the third highlighted a four-run inning that shifted the momentum in favor of the Vols.

Mike Bathauer went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Dylan Peterson notched two hits and drove in two runs. Justin Martinez picked up the win on the mound after yielding seven hits with six strikeouts and two walks in 6 1/3 innings.

Meanwhile, TJ Harviston led Kingman with two hits and Dante Bravo drove in the Bulldogs’ lone run.

No. 10 ranked Kingman (7-5, 5-2 3A West Region) travels to 16th-ranked Chino Valley (8-5, 2-5) at 3:45 p.m. Monday, while the fourth-ranked Vols (13-1, 9-1 4A Grand Canyon Region) host 31st-ranked Mingus (4-12, 3-7) at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Softball

Lee Williams 14, Kingman 8

At Centennial Park, the Lady Vols used a 10-run fifth inning Friday night to run away with a 14-8 victory over the No. 19 ranked Lady Bulldogs.

Ashley Sahawneh led Lee Williams with a 3-for-4 performance, highlighted by three RBIs and two runs scored.

Kenzie Petersen had two hits and drove in two runs, while Ellie Bruno, Courtney Janney and Amaya Sellers each plated a run.

Meanwhile, Cassidy Hobbs paced Kingman with three hits and four RBIs, followed by Morgan Stephens with three hits and two runs batted in. Ariana Mckowan went 3-for-5 with a RBI to round out the top performers.

The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 5-0 advantage after three innings, but Lee Williams rallied back with 11 unanswered runs to pick up the win.

Kingman (7-7, 4-3 3A West Region) is back on the field at 3:45 p.m. Monday when it hosts No. 18 ranked Chino Valley (7-6, 3-4).

The No. 32 ranked Lady Vols (4-11, 2-8 4A Grand Canyon Region) end the season on the road Tuesday with a doubleheader against fifth-ranked Mingus (13-2, 8-2). First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

