Prep Tennis: Vols beat Youngker, improve to 13-0

KINGMAN – Don’t look now, but the Lee Williams High School boys tennis team is on a roll.

The Vols continued their special season Thursday as they easily cruised to a 9-0 sweep of No. 40 ranked Youngker – their seventh sweep of 2019.

Kade Juelfs led the way at No. 1 singles with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Mason Carter.

Lee Williams senior Jordon Freeman was also victorious against Michael Geiser by scores of 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 singles.

Logan Preston had to battle a little, but the Vols freshman walked away with a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 3, while sophomore Pason McCans bested Kynmal Taylor 6-0, 6-0 at No. 6.

In doubles, Juelfs and Freeman picked up an 8-4 victory over Geiser/Carter at No. 1.

Meanwhile at No. 2, the Lee Williams duo of Brycen Rodriguez/Carson Taylor cruised past Dominic Tarango/David Erhueh 8-0 to round out action.

The fifth-ranked Vols (13-0, 4-0 Division II, Section III) have just two matches remaining before state competition.



Lee Williams looks to finish strong and take sole possession of first place in the section when they make the trip to 26th-ranked Gila Ridge (7-4, 4-0) at 3 p.m. Monday.