OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, April 14
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants & Raves | April 14, 2019

(Daily Miner file photo)

(Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: April 13, 2019 7:27 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Licensing: Democrats are concerned about a woman’s health if an unlicensed clinician does her hair or nails, but they are OK when an abortion, a procedure with life and death outcomes, is performed by someone other than a doctor?

Be respectful to neighbors: People, keep in mind that what you do affects your neighbors. Clear weeds from yards, including the property outside your fence. Clean up after your dogs. Don’t allow continuous barking of dogs. And yes, I have owned dogs.

How many Dollar Stores: City Council, stay out of my shopping cart! We like these stores, they are convenient, reasonable and offer a variety of products. I see city officials shopping there. How about checking into the closed storefronts. Or “have staff check.”

Trump’s tax returns: Mind your own business, people! I’ll bet that 90% of the people calling for this kind of public disclosure sure as heck wouldn’t post their own tax records online for the public to scrutinize! Clean your own house first, snoopers!

Defendant threatens Mohave County judge with death: Why does the Court put up with this? Partially taze the guy every time he opens his mouth with disrespectful obscenities, and if he can’t or won’t clean it up, then remove him immediately, while he is still down!

NACFD Chief Eder: Congratulations to the County Attorney. In the past 2 years he has tainted the lives of three people trying to do the right thing. Two were VOLUNTEERS and one was improving a failing fire dept. You should so be proud.

Teen in trouble gets a new lawyer: Congratulations to judge Jantzen for recognizing that some court-appointed lawyers adamantly REFUSE to honor their client’s wishes! Overriding the defendant’s instructions, they substitute their own notions (“professional judgment”), even if it harms the defendant’s case! This is NOT right!

Charges of misuse of public funds dropped: Life is FULL of “conflicting interests.” Pulling from the dog, kids, wife, boss, maybe God, all competing for attention. Well, so what? That doesn’t make them CRIMES! Some of our laws are nuts! Fly free, Eder! Your help IS appreciated!

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rants and Raves | April 2, 2019
Rants & Raves | June 24, 2018
Rants & Raves | Nov. 25, 2018
Rants & Raves | March 31, 2019
Rants and Raves | January 17, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
17
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
17
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
19
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News