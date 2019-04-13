Rants & Raves | April 14, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Licensing: Democrats are concerned about a woman’s health if an unlicensed clinician does her hair or nails, but they are OK when an abortion, a procedure with life and death outcomes, is performed by someone other than a doctor?

Be respectful to neighbors: People, keep in mind that what you do affects your neighbors. Clear weeds from yards, including the property outside your fence. Clean up after your dogs. Don’t allow continuous barking of dogs. And yes, I have owned dogs.

How many Dollar Stores: City Council, stay out of my shopping cart! We like these stores, they are convenient, reasonable and offer a variety of products. I see city officials shopping there. How about checking into the closed storefronts. Or “have staff check.”



Trump’s tax returns: Mind your own business, people! I’ll bet that 90% of the people calling for this kind of public disclosure sure as heck wouldn’t post their own tax records online for the public to scrutinize! Clean your own house first, snoopers!

Defendant threatens Mohave County judge with death: Why does the Court put up with this? Partially taze the guy every time he opens his mouth with disrespectful obscenities, and if he can’t or won’t clean it up, then remove him immediately, while he is still down!

NACFD Chief Eder: Congratulations to the County Attorney. In the past 2 years he has tainted the lives of three people trying to do the right thing. Two were VOLUNTEERS and one was improving a failing fire dept. You should so be proud.

Teen in trouble gets a new lawyer: Congratulations to judge Jantzen for recognizing that some court-appointed lawyers adamantly REFUSE to honor their client’s wishes! Overriding the defendant’s instructions, they substitute their own notions (“professional judgment”), even if it harms the defendant’s case! This is NOT right!

Charges of misuse of public funds dropped: Life is FULL of “conflicting interests.” Pulling from the dog, kids, wife, boss, maybe God, all competing for attention. Well, so what? That doesn’t make them CRIMES! Some of our laws are nuts! Fly free, Eder! Your help IS appreciated!