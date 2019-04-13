OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, April 13
Weather  65.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rebar assault caused boyfriend’s brain damage, leads to 6 1/2 years in prison for Navajo Nation woman

Originally Published: April 13, 2019 7:12 p.m.

PHOENIX – A Navajo Nation member was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison after she was found guilty of assaulting her boyfriend with a piece of rebar. The assault caused permanent brain damage, affecting his memory and his ability to walk.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Seraphina Charley, 30, of Church Rock, New Mexico, was sentenced on April 8 by District Judge Steven P. Logan to 78 months in prison. After a four-day trial, a jury found Charley guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and making false statements to a government agency.

Charley and the victim are both members of the Navajo Nation.

Court documents say Charley in March 2018 intentionally struck her then boyfriend in the back of the head with a piece of metal rebar. During the investigation, Charley lied about her identity and created a false story that unknown males assaulted the victim.

The Navajo Nation Criminal Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Killer of Navajo Nation girl gets life prison sentence
Mohave 911: Thursday, September 6, 2010
Suspect in killing of Navajo girl pleads guilty to murder
Peach Springs women face 10-year sentence for attack
Mohave 911: Tuesday, September 8, 2009

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
17
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
17
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News