Rebar assault caused boyfriend’s brain damage, leads to 6 1/2 years in prison for Navajo Nation woman
PHOENIX – A Navajo Nation member was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison after she was found guilty of assaulting her boyfriend with a piece of rebar. The assault caused permanent brain damage, affecting his memory and his ability to walk.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Seraphina Charley, 30, of Church Rock, New Mexico, was sentenced on April 8 by District Judge Steven P. Logan to 78 months in prison. After a four-day trial, a jury found Charley guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and making false statements to a government agency.
Charley and the victim are both members of the Navajo Nation.
Court documents say Charley in March 2018 intentionally struck her then boyfriend in the back of the head with a piece of metal rebar. During the investigation, Charley lied about her identity and created a false story that unknown males assaulted the victim.
The Navajo Nation Criminal Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation.
