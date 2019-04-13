Road construction update for Stockton Hill, downtown

KINGMAN – Waterline testing for the Stockton Hill Road project has been completed, and the City now awaits regulatory approval from the state to proceed.

Crews will do miscellaneous concrete work throughout the project area and will begin prepping areas for final tie-ins to the new system. There will be small work zones set up for the work.

Work on the culvert continues, and crews have switched traffic control to the other side of Stockton Hill Road. Crews will keep working on the west side this week, installing new pipes and concrete structures. The contractor is scheduled to patch the trench on the west side Friday, April 19.

In other construction news, Ninth Street will be closed at Beale Street and Andy Devine Avenue, as will the alley at Eighth and Tenth streets from 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16 until 4 a.m. Wednesday, April 17. The closures are required for UniSource to replace a pole.

Information provided by the City of Kingman