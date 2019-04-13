OFFERS
RUSH volleyball wins gold in Vegas

The 18U RUSH volleyball team won a title at the Jam On It Spring Bash in Las Vegas. Front row from left, Madison Lewis, Lorelei Fernandez, Ashley Sahawneh, LaNae Burgess and Mollie King. Back row from left, Lynsey Day, Isabella Anderson, Kalyse Whitehead, Kyla Romeo, Brianna Portillo and Kyra Williams. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 13, 2019 4:15 p.m.

KINGMAN – It was another successful outing for the RUSH 18U volleyball squad as it won a title at the Jam on It Spring Bash in Las Vegas.

“After a tough three-set match for the championship they came out on top again,” said RUSH head coach Sarah Casson. “I have been so proud of these girls and how far they have come since our first tournament this year. They are working together as a team and it’s been awesome.”

Meanwhile, the RUSH 16U squad battled to a second-place finish.

– Information provided by RUSH volleyball

