Things to do | April 14-21
TODAY
Arizona Junior Rodeo
8:30 a.m. Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Ave. 928-753-2636.
THURSDAY
Home & Garden Business Expo
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Ave. 928-753-2636.
FRIDAY
Home & Garden Business Expo
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Ave. 928-753-2636.
SATURDAY
Home & Garden Business Expo
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Ave. 928-753-2636
Stockton Hill Craft Fair
8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Cerbat Lanes Bowling Alley, 3631 Stockton Hill Road. Frank 702-373-7694
Earth Day celebration
9-11 a.m. DIG It Community Garden, 2301 Lillie Ave. Denise Neath 928-530-8072
Easter Egg Hunt
11 a.m. Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St. Ball fields 1-4. Free
EASTER SUNDAY, April 21
Easter Breakfast for Homeless
8-11 a.m. Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories, 102 E. Beale St. 928-542-6059. Thunder-Rode will host an Easter breakfast for Kingman’s homeless veterans and civilians.
