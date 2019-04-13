OFFERS
US 93 restrictions to continue through June

Southbound U.S. 93 will be narrowed to one lane, with the right lane closed, between mileposts 158 and 160. (Adobe Images)

Originally Published: April 13, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Lane restrictions on U.S. 93 near State Route 97 in Yavapai County are expected to continue through June, reports the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Due to the restrictions, ADOT encourages the public to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time. Motorists should slow down and use caution around construction crews in work zones.

Southbound U.S. 93 will be narrowed to one lane, with the right lane closed, between mileposts 158 and 160. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph in the work zone and a 12-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation

