US 93 restrictions to continue through June
KINGMAN – Lane restrictions on U.S. 93 near State Route 97 in Yavapai County are expected to continue through June, reports the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Due to the restrictions, ADOT encourages the public to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time. Motorists should slow down and use caution around construction crews in work zones.
Southbound U.S. 93 will be narrowed to one lane, with the right lane closed, between mileposts 158 and 160. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph in the work zone and a 12-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Defendant threatens Mohave County judge with death
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office releases details into capture of Dolan Springs shooting suspect
- El Niño predicted to linger through summer, but what does that mean for Arizona?
- New Physician Assistant, born and raised in Kingman
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
- Lake Havasu soldier accused of child molestation
- Obituary
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
17
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
17
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
19
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*