OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, April 14
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Column | Forget Trump’s tax returns, what about mine?

Rich Manieri, National Columnist
Originally Published: April 14, 2019 7:29 p.m.

I don’t care about President Trump’s tax returns.

With the filing deadline approaching, I’m far more interested in my tax return. Because as fascinating as the contents of the president’s returns might be, it’s my own that give me agita.

Of course, I do realize that some Americans, most of whom are House Democrats, care deeply about Trump’s tax returns.

They thought Robert Mueller had delivered them a present in the completed Russian collusion investigation. It was all wrapped up in a nice shiny package with a pretty red bow. But inside, the Democrats found only irregular underwear.

Undaunted, the members of the House Financial Services Committee, led by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), who hates Trump more than a canker, now have another object of their obsession – Trump’s tax returns.

Because the president has told the Democrats to go pound sand, the Financial Services Committee gave the IRS a Wednesday deadline to hand the returns over.

On Wednesday, Trump said he won’t provide six years’ worth of returns for which the Democrats are asking because he’s under audit. He also pointed out that he got elected with this issue hanging over his head and those who voted for him didn’t seem to care. There’s no reason to believe that isn’t still the case.

All of this is likely to degenerate into a long, rancorous legal battle.

But that’s the Democrats’ problem.

In the meantime, I have to write a fat check to the IRS this year.

My father, who was a CPA, used to say that if you owe money, be thankful because it means you’ve had a pretty good year. That’s a far better approach than my usual – tearing my garments, followed by the first four of the five stages of grief. (I can’t seem to make the jump from depression to acceptance.)

In the Bible, in Matthew (22:21) Jesus said “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s.” That’s a tough one, especially when you know that sound financial stewardship is not one of Caesar’s strengths.

Still, I take my responsibilities seriously. I might have to do it but I don’t have to like it.

By the way, I’d like to make the offer now to who anyone wants to see my returns. They’re all yours.

In fact, my accountant put them in a smartly bound, blue folder. It all looks perfectly professional and official. Production values aside, there’s nothing in there that’s particularly interesting, just in case the IRS is reading this.

I didn’t claim my dog as a dependent or my big screen TV as a business expense. My returns are above board and boring. Others, however, are far more creative.

How about hiring an arsonist to burn down your business and deducting the $10,000 fee paid to the arsonist? True, according to TurboTax. Or trying to deduct a tattoo as a medical expense? Also, true.

There are some unusual, legal deductions of which you might not be aware. If you haven’t filed yet, consider these for next year.

If you are the captain of a whaling vessel, you are eligible for up to $10,000 in ship repairs. I hope Captain Ahab didn’t waste all that time chasing Moby Dick without getting a tax break.

Under very specific circumstances, you can deduct cat food. “The IRS allowed a junkyard owner to deduct the cost of cat food as a business expense,” according to CNBC. “In this case, the taxpayer asserted that the food was necessary to attract feral cats, which kept the junkyard’s pests – wild rats and snakes – in check.”

Exotic dancers have deducted breast augmentation surgery. Hey, it’s a legitimate business expense.

And thanks to a 1962 case in which an orthodontist said playing the clarinet would correct an overbite, you might be able to deduct your kid’s clarinet lessons, assuming you’re willing to listen to a lot of off-key squealing while you’re waiting for his teeth to straighten. Could be a long year.

But whaling is illegal (unless you’re Native American), I don’t own a cat or a junkyard, and I’m not willing to endure a protracted period of bad B flats.

I’ll just write my check and hope Caesar appreciates it.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Your brilliant deductions may not impress IRS
Column: Trump, taxes and liberal hypocrisy
Federal tax day is April 18 this year
Column | A triple victory for the American people
New IRS policy allows some tax-exempt groups to veil donors

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
17
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
17
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
19
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News