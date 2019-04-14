Council to talk community facilities districts

KINGMAN – Council is considering forming community facilities districts and could vote on their policy guidelines and application procedures at the regularly scheduled meeting set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The City will hold a ribbon cutting for the newly-remodeled Council chambers at 5:15 p.m. at 310 N. Fourth St. before business begins.

Before the regular meeting begins, Council will address a few matters in work session starting at 5:30 p.m. Council will first hear from Finance Director Tina Moline, who will provide an overview of community facilities districts. Staff will provide information about what can be done to improve City on- and off-ramps, and the discussion on how Council wants to handle work sessions in the future will continue.

Community facilities districts are taxing districts for the purpose of financing public infrastructure.

According to the agenda, “Infrastructure financed by a CFD is intended for large, regional infrastructure associated with master planned communities or major, large commercial and industrial development projects in order to help growth pay for certain growth related costs and in order to preserve city bonding capacity for city-wide infrastructure.”

The agenda item does not form community facilities districts, but sets policy guidelines for their establishment.

Another item on the agenda pertains to a mutual aid agreement between the Kingman Fire Department and Mohave Community College. That agreement would allow KFD to provide internship and educational experience to MCC students. If approved, it would be a two-year agreement.

Council could enter into a professional auditing services agreement with Henry and Horne Tuesday. The City Finance Department issued a request for auditing services in January, and the evaluation committee has recommended Henry and Horne perform the auditing services for the City for the Fiscal Year 2019 through Fiscal Year 2023 audit periods. General fund fiscal impact woul be around $60,000 in 2020. Total cost for the five-year audit services will cost the City $316,847.

There will be two public hearings at Tuesday’s meeting, both dealing with the 2000 block of Horsemint Avenue. The first is in regards to an encroachment permit application from a resident of 2123 Horsemint Ave. for the purpose of installing non-permanent fencing and landscape rock with a City-owned parcel adjacent to the property. The other public hearing is for an encroachment permit application for 2119 Horsemint Ave., as the resident wants to install landscape and non-lockable gates across the width of City property located in Canyon Bluff Estates II.

In other business, Council could accept a Governor’s Office Highway Safety Grant Award for $1,000 to be used by the Kingman Police Department for enforcement programs dealing with safety belt and child restraint laws. The Water Division budgeted to purchase a hydro-excavation unit this year, and authorization of that purchase will be considered by Council. The unit is “critical to system repair, operations, maintenance, leak mitigation and infrastructure integrity,” according to the agenda.

At the end of the meeting, there will be a fishing pond update, for which the proposed site is just north of the Mohave County Library. Staff does not recommend approval, as the interested group is looking for the City to provide 10 million gallons of water a year for the pond. Lastly, there will be a departmental report on the 2019 Kingman Street Drags.