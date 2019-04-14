‘Day in the Park’ a healthy success

KINGMAN – The sun was shining and people were out at Centennial Park enjoying a Day in the Park Saturday.

Mohave County Department of Public Health, Western Arizona Council of Governments, Kingman Regional Medical Center, True North Yoga, Kingman Fire Department and other community organizations spent the day outdoors providing community members with health related resources in the community.

The event was organized by the Healthy Living in Kingman Committee, which is organized through the Community Health Improvement Plan.

Cat Trobaugh, a committee member and WACOG community resource specialist said the turnout from the community was amazing.

The event had about 300 families participate and about 400 individual community members participate.

Families of all sizes joined the festivities to gather information about different resources their families can utilize.

Throughout the morning attendees participated in yoga sessions provided by True North Yoga, POUND provided by the KRMC Del E. Webb Wellness Center and Tai Chi demonstrations provided by Ed Kunze, WACOG Tai Chi instructor.