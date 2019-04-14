Horoscopes | April 15, 2019

Birthdays: Emma Watson, 29; Seth Rogen, 37; Cooper Barnes, 40; Emma Thompson, 60.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t hide from controversy when you should address issues head-on. Taking responsible action and keeping the peace will help you avoid being blamed for what other people do.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You don’t have to take no for an answer. Working in unison with the right person will pay off and bring you the satisfaction you desire.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be resourceful. Check facts before you get involved in a joint venture or you make a purchase that is less than adequate.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look at the possibilities, and start heading in a direction that makes you happy. Sitting on the sidelines or letting others control your destiny will not lead to the success and happiness you desire.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Check your motives before you head into something that may not be in your best interest. Consider alternatives, and discuss your choices with those affected by the decision you make.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Emotional, financial or medical issues will surface. How you handle situations will reflect who you are and what you are capable of doing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take everything into consideration when dealing with a domestic issue or a family member. Look for solutions, and offer them in a positive manner to avoid resistance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get on board if there is something that interests you. The people you encounter and the information you receive will motivate you to start something new or to revisit a goal you have yet to accomplish.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t let someone confuse you. An emotional encounter will put you in a difficult position regarding a friendship.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Turn your idea into a reality. A financial gain is heading your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You can help others, but don’t take over or someone will end up taking advantage of you. Offer suggestions, but put your energy to better use.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your help will be appreciated, and the results you get will parlay into an interesting proposal. A change of plans will turn out to be advantageous.