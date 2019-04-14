House Democrats block medical marijuana financial accountability measure
KINGMAN – The House Democrats blocked Senate Bill 1024, which was introduced by Arizona State Senator Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City. The bill would have required, upon request, the Department of Health Services to share sales data from dispensaries with the Department of Revenue.
Back in February, the Senate blocked another Borrelli-sponsored bill, SB 1137, which would have prevented harmful chemicals from being used in medical marijuana.
“Everything related to medical marijuana dispensaries is confidential. We don’t know the names of the directors of their corporations. We don’t know their sales data. We don’t even know what’s in their products. A dispensary license should be treated the same as every other retail business in the state that collects taxes …,” Borrelli said in a released statement.
Borrelli said that the marijuana industry should be treated the same at the tobacco and alcohol industry.
The next step he’s taking toward the marijuana industry is to work with the Democrat leadership.
“Hopefully we have a reasonable conversation to understand that what is told is not the truth,” he said.
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Defendant threatens Mohave County judge with death
- El Niño predicted to linger through summer, but what does that mean for Arizona?
- New Physician Assistant, born and raised in Kingman
- Four people hospitalized from 2-car collision on SR 68 in Golden Valley
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
17
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
17
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
19
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*