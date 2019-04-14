OFFERS
House Democrats block medical marijuana financial accountability measure

Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, is going to work with Democratic leadership to work toward improving the marijuana industry in Arizona. (Capitol Media Services file photo by Howard Fischer)

By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: April 14, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – The House Democrats blocked Senate Bill 1024, which was introduced by Arizona State Senator Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City. The bill would have required, upon request, the Department of Health Services to share sales data from dispensaries with the Department of Revenue.

Back in February, the Senate blocked another Borrelli-sponsored bill, SB 1137, which would have prevented harmful chemicals from being used in medical marijuana.

“Everything related to medical marijuana dispensaries is confidential. We don’t know the names of the directors of their corporations. We don’t know their sales data. We don’t even know what’s in their products. A dispensary license should be treated the same as every other retail business in the state that collects taxes …,” Borrelli said in a released statement.

Borrelli said that the marijuana industry should be treated the same at the tobacco and alcohol industry.

The next step he’s taking toward the marijuana industry is to work with the Democrat leadership.

“Hopefully we have a reasonable conversation to understand that what is told is not the truth,” he said.

