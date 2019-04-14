Kingman Social Club brings out social butterfly, helps charities
KINGMAN – The Kingman Social Club creates friendships, enjoys activities with other members in the community and supports the community through raising money for charitable organizations.
The club has donated to the Disabled American Veterans, Heeling Hooves, Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, and to the Kingman Police Department and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office K-9 units.
Members of the club also go on monthly dining outings and participate in trips or activities offered by the City of Kingman Parks and Recreation Department.
The club meets every third Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m. at the Dambar Steakhouse, 1960 E. Andy Devine Ave. for a no host luncheon.
For more information on the club, visit http://kscaz.website/index.html.
