Licenses and Permits | April 15, 2019
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending April 5:
Sally Fosselman: 2290 E. Ames Ave., Kingman; electric repair 100 amp.
Lawrence Miklavic: 16949 N. Knoll Drive, Dolan Springs; 200 amp electric service replacement.
Discreet Electric Service: 4238 N. Ranch Road, Golden Valley; electric upgrade to 200 amp.
Mohave County Pools and Spas: Lake Havasu City; 510 square-foot gunite pool and spa.
Mohave County Pools and Spas: Lake Havasu City; 488 square foot swimming pool and spa.
Rebath and 5 Day Kitchens: 2082 E. Ethans Way, Mohave Valley; upgrade shower.
Coletti’s Construction: 3808 Bryce Road, Golden Valley; reroof, plumbing, HVAC.
Jim Baldwin Roofing: 8747 S. Ash St., Mohave Valley; reroof.
Ambient Edge: 7724 E. Silver Concho Lane, Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton split heat pump with heat strips.
Brian Long: 4085 N. Van Nuys Road, Kingman; electrical upgrade 200 amp.
Ray White: 4075 N. Pinal St., Kingman; special inspection.
Dawn Nguyen: 4740 W. Quartzite Drive, Golden Valley; electrical pole.
King Communications: 3689 N. Highway 93, Golden Valley; power upgrade from 100 amp to 200 amp.
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending April 11:
Big Red Construction: 2959 Rhoades Ave., Kingman; addition; zero dollars.
T. Chappell Electric: 2017 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; electric; $54.
Intrex Corporation: 3023 Armour Ave., Kingman; new commercial; zero dollars.
Brobst Carpentry: 801 E. Beale St., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.
Charles Trott: 1101 Chadwick Drive, Kingman; $25.
Mohave Shadez: 1976 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; awnings; $147.
AZ Sunwest Construction: 3376 Motherlode Road, Kingman; awnings; $184.
Mohave Shadez: 930 Mountain View Drive, Kingman; awnings; $87.
Mohave Shadez: 3814 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; awnings; $258.
Havasu Solar: 1045 Hillside Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.
Barkhurst Electric: 107 Maple St., Kingman; electric; $54.
Havasu Solar: 2337 Del Mar Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.
Burley Hambrick: 3400 Louise Ave., Kingman; gas; $38.
Truelove Plumbing: 302 Eastern St., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.
Redondo Builders: 1020 and 1030 Gates Ave., Kingman; new duplex; $8,794.
Angle Homes: 2258 Wildflower St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,305.
Fripps Mohave Construction: 3070 Canyon Del Vista Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,243.
Historic Restoration: 801 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $183.
Teri Widman: 2500 Dakota Road, Kingman; remodel; $47.
Ant Farm Construction: 2020 Harrison St., Kingman; remodel; $622.
Joseph O’Neill: 309 Maple St., Kingman; retaining wall; $160.
Discount Sign Company: 114 Tucker St., Kingman; attached to building; zero dollars.
Discount Sign Company: 3830 Bank St., Kingman; free standing; $104.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending April 12:
Conceal & Carry Chic: 2227 Golden Gate, Kingman; home selling jewelry.
Attraction Pools: 2026 Clearwater Drive, Bullhead City; pool service and maintenance.
Havasu Can Cleaning: 3098 Daytona Ave., Lake Havasu City; janitorial.
