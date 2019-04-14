Local Jersey Mike’s raised over $6,000 for KCCU

KINGMAN – During Jersey Mike’s Subs 9th annual Month of Giving, which takes place during March, nationwide it raised a record amount of $7.3 million for charities, but here locally, $6,422 was raised and it’s all going to the Kingman Cancer Care Unit.

Janet Watson, KCCU president, said the outpouring support from the community was fantastic and the amount raised was “outstanding.”

“We take as (the patients) come, the amount of patients increase so we distribute expenses more by helping more with every dollar,” she said.

Steve and Syndie Wolsey, franchisees for the Kingman location, are both from Kingman and decided to pick KCCU as its charity of choice because a close family member passed away from cancer.

During March, customers are able to go to their nearest Jersey Mike’s to donate to the restaurants charity of choice. On March 27 during the Day of Giving 100% of the proceeds made that day go to the charity.

Watson was at the establishment during the Day of Giving. She said the line was out the door.

KCCU is very grateful for the Wolsey’s and Jersey Mike’s for the support.