Manzanita students raise over $6,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

KINGMAN – Students from grades first through fifth in the accelerated math classes at Manzanita Elementary took an hour out of their Thursday to do some math to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Children had to get pledges to raise the money and together they all raised $6,700. The top student, Bentley Jarquin, second grader at Manzanita, raised a little over $1,000 for the foundation.

“They are practicing math skills while giving money to a really good cause,” said Betty Schoolmeester, Manzanita first grade teacher.

Every year students participate in the St. Jude Math-A-Thon and this year about 50 students worked on their math skills to not only raise money but earn prizes. The top student to raise money received a Nintendo Switch. All students were rewarded with pizza.