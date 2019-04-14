Mohave 911 | April 15, 2019

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Kingman Police Department reported the following arrests for the week of April 12:

Shoplifting, resisting arrest

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jonathan Dundee Hutchinson, 24 of Parker, for shoplifting, trafficking in stolen property, fraudulent schemes, taking the identity of another, resisting arrest, all felonies, and misdemeanor 2nd degree criminal trespassing.

On Thursday April 4, deputies responded to a business in the 5200 block of Highway 95 in reference to a shoplifting. Loss prevention staff advised they had observed on camera a male subject, later identified as Hutchinson, walk out of the business carrying two car batteries without paying for them. Video evidence was collected from loss prevention staff and given to deputies.

At approximately 2 p.m. Thursday, April 11, deputies received a call that the male subject was back at the business. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the male subject, who gave deputies a false name and showed them a Washington driver’s license with the false identity. As deputies attempted to detain Hutchinson, he was able to get away and ran out the exit.

Deputies pursued Hutchinson on foot through the parking lot and a short time later Hutchinson was observed jumping a fence into a residence in the 1500 block of Teller Road. Deputies established a perimeter around the property and a K-9 responded to assist in the search.

Deputies began searching the property and Hutchinson was located hiding in the back of a truck on the property. Hutchinson was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend a big thank you to the Department of Public Safety troopers, DPS Ranger helicopter, and Bullhead City Police Department for responding and assisting with this incident.

Credit card theft, fraud arrest

Kingman Police Department officers arrested Julie Irene Tate, 55 of Kingman area, at approximately 3:15 a.m. Thursday, April 11 on seven counts of theft of credit card, seven counts of theft, trafficking stolen property, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of stolen property, all felonies.

Tate, who was suspect in the theft of a wallet on March 24, was located Thursday morning, asleep in a vehicle in the 3100 block of Stockton Hill Road. The victim originally reported accidentally dropping her wallet on the floor of a doctor’s office and later found fraudulent charges on her accounts.

Tate, who admitted involvement in the offense, was also in possession of methamphetamine and associated drug paraphernalia. Tate was arrested and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Assault of healthcare worker

Kingman Police Department officers arrested John Pfeiffer, 46 of Golden Valley, Wednesday, April 10 on a felony charge of aggravated assault on a healthcare worker. Pfeiffer, who was a patient at the emergency department, is alleged to have punched a nurse while being treated.



Pfeiffer was arrested and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. The nurse was not seriously injured.

Dangerous drugs arrest

Kingman Police Department officers arrested Daniel Paul Underwood, 32 of Golden Valley, at approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday, April 11 on felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers responded to a convenience store in the 4000 block of N. Stockton Hill Road regarding a male subject asleep behind the wheel of a parked car.

Officers arrived to contacted Underwood and observed that he was in possession of heroin and the associated drug paraphernalia. Underwood was taken into custody and ultimately booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Arrest for child abuse

Kingman Police arrested Kenneth T. McIntire Thursday, April 4, on felony charges of domestic violence by child abuse and domestic violence by aggravated assault.

During the day, a 13-year-old middle school student was found to have severe bruising and welts on their lower body. A school resource officer began the investigation, which resulted in McIntire, the father, being contacted.

McIntire was ultimately arrested and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Investigators served a search warrant at the home and recovered the items used to strike the 13 year old.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety is assisting in the investigation. The child was placed into protective custody by DCS.