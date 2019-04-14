Monday is tax day

KINGMAN – For those who haven’t filed their taxes, the deadline to file 2018 taxes is Monday, April 15.

The Arizona Department of Revenue has multiple support resources to assist taxpayers.

ADOR encourages electronic filing because it’s more secure, efficient and faster than paper returns. Average processing times for refunds from e-filed returns are currently six days compared 12 days for refunds from paper returns.

For information on e-filing services visit, https://azdor.gov/e-file-services, to view the list of software providers that are certified to submit electronically filed returns with ADOR.

Arizona offers fillable forms that are online versions of tax forms designed for taxpayers who prefer to prepare their own returns. Arizona forms and instructions are available to print at https://www.azdor.gov/Forms.

Individual income tax filers needing additional assistance this tax filing season are reminded they may qualify for free tax preparation options that are available in the state.

Free File Alliance offers a free filing program to Arizona taxpayers who earned less than $66,000 or less in 2018. For more information visit, visit https://bit.ly/2Z8L0DS.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance offers free tax help to people who generally make $55,000 or less, people 60 years old or older with disabilities and tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals. For more information visit, https://bit.ly/1sNLuxU.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program offers free assistance to individuals 50-and-older who can’t afford a tax preparation service to file federal and Arizona returns. AARP Tax-Aide sites don’t have income restrictions. For more information visit, https://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/.

After filing, taxpayers can check the status of their refunds at https://AZTaxes.gov/Home/CheckRefund.

Taxpayers requiring more time to file their returns can fill out Form 204 for a six-month extension. This form needs to be submitted by the April 15 deadline. As a reminder, an extension does not grant a taxpayer more time to pay taxes owed. If a taxpayer has already been granted an extension through the IRS, an Arizona extension is not required.

For additional information, visit www.azdor.gov on tax filing requirements, instructions and answers to frequently asked questions.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Revenue