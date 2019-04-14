OFFERS
Sun, April 14
Obituary | Marilyn J. (Morrell) Spoonemore

Originally Published: April 14, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Marilyn J. (Morrell) Spoonemore, 86, of Golden Valley, Arizona, born to Melvin H. Morrell and Winnifred C. Morrell on Jan. 3, 1933. Marilyn became suddenly ill on April 3, 2019 and was officially pronounced deceased at 3:19 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada after suffering a traumatic brain aneurysm.

Marilyn is survived by her four children, sons; Tony and Randy Spoonemore, daughters; Marlena (Jack) Hays and Kathleen Hendricks, grandchildren; Michael (Theresa) Hendricks and Jessica Hendricks (Zac) Resseguie, and great-granddaughter; Alexis D. Resseguie. Additionally, Gary Liptok, longtime companion.

Marilyn was a retiree of RCA Alascom in Anchorage, Alaska, where she had lived for several years. She had a long-time career in communications and was very much respected and loved by all who knew her, both in person and professionally. She moved several times after retirement from California, Texas, Florida, and, most recently, Arizona. She was an amazing person to know in life and will forever be missed now and always.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family has chosen to honor their mother’s memory at their discretion for the time being.

