Obituary | Marilyn J. (Morrell) Spoonemore
Marilyn J. (Morrell) Spoonemore, 86, of Golden Valley, Arizona, born to Melvin H. Morrell and Winnifred C. Morrell on Jan. 3, 1933. Marilyn became suddenly ill on April 3, 2019 and was officially pronounced deceased at 3:19 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada after suffering a traumatic brain aneurysm.
Marilyn is survived by her four children, sons; Tony and Randy Spoonemore, daughters; Marlena (Jack) Hays and Kathleen Hendricks, grandchildren; Michael (Theresa) Hendricks and Jessica Hendricks (Zac) Resseguie, and great-granddaughter; Alexis D. Resseguie. Additionally, Gary Liptok, longtime companion.
Marilyn was a retiree of RCA Alascom in Anchorage, Alaska, where she had lived for several years. She had a long-time career in communications and was very much respected and loved by all who knew her, both in person and professionally. She moved several times after retirement from California, Texas, Florida, and, most recently, Arizona. She was an amazing person to know in life and will forever be missed now and always.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family has chosen to honor their mother’s memory at their discretion for the time being.
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Defendant threatens Mohave County judge with death
- El Niño predicted to linger through summer, but what does that mean for Arizona?
- New Physician Assistant, born and raised in Kingman
- Four people hospitalized from 2-car collision on SR 68 in Golden Valley
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Minnesota man killed in Golden Valley collision
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Stranded man found dead after 5-day search
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman won’t give up on Rancho Santa Fe interchange
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- MAGNET, MCSO seize nearly 1 pound of meth, 2 people arrested and 1 at large
- Kingman pair arrested with 4 pounds of meth worth $180,000
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: